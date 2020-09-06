FTX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $335.72 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $335.72 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00034671 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.73 or 0.05278405 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.