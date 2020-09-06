FuzzBalls Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $16,865.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00471946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004064 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000439 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

