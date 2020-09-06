GAPS Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, GAPS has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $101,795.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,220.19 or 0.99416427 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00202636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017520 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

