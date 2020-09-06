Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $645.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.50 million. Generac reported sales of $601.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.51. 1,005,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock worth $2,773,970 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.