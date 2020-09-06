GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $18,685.23 and $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,730,093 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

