Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $7.79 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono, Binance and Bittrex. Gifto has a market cap of $7.79 million and $3.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01596055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00169567 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CPDAX, OKEx, Allbit, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bittrex, Kryptono, Binance, Coinnest and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.