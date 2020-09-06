Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,553,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.