Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 783,726 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the quarter. Livongo Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $126,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -308.50 and a beta of 1.75. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 84,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $10,474,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,407,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,716 shares of company stock valued at $88,964,053. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.