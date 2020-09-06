Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,638 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of Q2 worth $55,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,196,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. 339,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $7,093,839.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,956 shares of company stock worth $49,472,648. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

