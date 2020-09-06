Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,082 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded down $15.86 on Friday, hitting $491.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.17. The firm has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

