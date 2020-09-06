Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84,928 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of DexCom worth $204,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $20,542,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $14.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

