Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $178.20 Million Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,899 shares during the quarter. Mongodb makes up about 1.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.35% of Mongodb worth $178,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Mongodb stock traded down $7.43 on Friday, hitting $214.51. 3,097,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,903. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

