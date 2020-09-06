Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $213.11 Million Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,014 shares during the period. Peloton comprises about 1.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $213,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,710,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,261. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

