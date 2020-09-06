Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $525.74 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104,879 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Netflix worth $525,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.49.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,260,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

