Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $81.85 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,247,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.