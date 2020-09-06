Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 149.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,555 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Crowdstrike worth $62,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

