Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 107,379 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,379 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up about 2.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $299,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $619,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,488 shares of company stock worth $34,844,824. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RNG stock traded down $13.27 on Friday, reaching $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,326. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.78 and its 200 day moving average is $253.77. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.73 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

