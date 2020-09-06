Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Square worth $108,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Square by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. 17,978,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,335,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

