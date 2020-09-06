GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $11,499.14 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,324.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.03451396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.02225297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00469474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00781098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00570794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012707 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.