Gobi Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.96. The company has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

