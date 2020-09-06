GoldMint Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $271,056.04 and $889.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00126932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00221478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01595543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00170148 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

