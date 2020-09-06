Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $29,523.23 and $68.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.