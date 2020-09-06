Happycoin Price Down 42.8% Over Last Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00689163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00034043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00681217 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

