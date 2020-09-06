HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $352,485.07 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $352,485.07 and $7,118.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

