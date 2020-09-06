HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $519,511.05 and approximately $5,098.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01596055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00169567 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

