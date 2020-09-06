HEX Price Reaches $0.0023 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $740.16 million and approximately $733,913.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00073605 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00286913 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001607 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044421 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000452 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008274 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 320,396,100,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,950,808,203 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

