Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $17.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,263. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

