Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 590,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,650. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

