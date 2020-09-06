HOQU Trading Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $217,473.29 and approximately $2.11 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

