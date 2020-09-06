Hush (HUSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,164.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $574,936.72 and approximately $37,164.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00579053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00082182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00062332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,823,593 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

