HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0012

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a market cap of $116,750.08 and approximately $3,298.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 86.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00126858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01597216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00168442 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

