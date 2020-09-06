IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.11 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $44.94 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00126858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01597216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00168442 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,769,331 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

