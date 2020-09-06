iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $82.53 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $82.53 million and $4.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00009994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Binance.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

