II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. II-VI reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 2,486,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

