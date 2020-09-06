Ink Tops One Day Volume of $87,784.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Ink has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $536,046.72 and $87,784.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00225388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.01593608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00166201 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

