Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of IIPR traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.72. 382,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,410. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $126.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.