IOST Price Hits $0.0050 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. IOST has a market cap of $76.46 million and $66.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.73 or 0.05278405 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051863 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,073,476,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,144,936,138 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitrue, CoinBene, ABCC, Ethfinex, Coineal, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, CoinZest, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, Koinex, Huobi, Zebpay, Bithumb, BitMart, Bitkub, IDAX, Livecoin, HitBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, OKEx, WazirX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Vebitcoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.