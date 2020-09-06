Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $78.28 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00022798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $78.28 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006381 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

