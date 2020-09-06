Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling software as a service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce customers. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, customer, employee, and floor and table management, as well as accounting, workflows, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateways.

