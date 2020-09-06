LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.74 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $1.01 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01596055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00169567 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 686,093,362 coins and its circulating supply is 458,781,657 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.