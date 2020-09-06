Leverj (LEV) Price Hits $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Leverj has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Leverj has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $89,417.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leverj token can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Leverj

LEV is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

