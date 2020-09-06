LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $954,073.12 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 85.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LHT has a market capitalization of $954,073.12 and $99.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002865 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002804 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

