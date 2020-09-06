Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876,108 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises approximately 2.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.07% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $242,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 868,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,363. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

