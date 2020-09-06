LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $374,087.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.30 or 0.05269042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051802 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,359,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,537,944 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

