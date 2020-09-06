Magnum (MGM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00124654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00224902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.01597957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

