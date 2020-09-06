Manna Market Cap Reaches $629,093.97 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Manna has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $629,093.97 and $14.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,817,174 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

