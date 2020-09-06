Mark Asset Management LP Invests $561,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

