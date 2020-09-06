Mark Asset Management LP Sells 2,543 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.4% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.49.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.70 on Friday, hitting $516.05. 8,260,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.83 and a 200-day moving average of $433.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

