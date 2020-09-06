Mercury (MER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,942.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market cap of $644,388.68 and $2,942.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00225388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.01593608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00166201 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

