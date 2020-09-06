Metaverse ETP Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $217,164.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.16 or 0.03450788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,885,851 coins and its circulating supply is 78,885,746 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

